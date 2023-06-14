The following is a summary of “A Pain Deep in Your Soul (Being) that is Not Physical:” Assessing Spiritual Pain in Integrative Oncology Consultations,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Pain Management by Christie, et al.

The impact of spiritual pain on cancer patients seen outside of palliative care remains unclear. It was important to investigate whether these patients report spiritual pain and understand its relationship with their symptom burden. For a study, researchers sought to examine the characteristics of patients who report spiritual pain and explore how it is associated with symptom burden. Additionally, the study investigated how spiritual pain affects the Edmonton Symptom Assessment System Factor Structure (ESAS-FS).

A retrospective analysis of patient records was conducted on individuals receiving integrative oncology care. These patients completed the PROMIS10 questionnaire and a modified ESAS (ESAS-FS) version, which included financial distress and spiritual pain (described as non-physical pain deep in the soul or being). Multiple logistic regression analysis assessed the associations between demographic factors and spiritual pain.

T-tests were performed to compare symptom scores on the ESAS-FS and global health ratings between patients endorsing spiritual pain (score of 0 vs. ≥1). Principal component analysis with oblique rotation was used to identify clusters of symptoms within the ESAS-FS.

The study included 1,662 patients, primarily women (65%). Approximately 39% of the participants reported experiencing spiritual pain. Men and older individuals were less likely to report spiritual pain (Ps < 0.05). Spiritual pain was associated with more severe symptoms on the ESAS-FS and lower global health ratings (Ps < 0.001). The ESAS-FS revealed two clusters of symptoms, with the psychological factor including depression, anxiety, well-being, sleep, financial distress, and spiritual pain (Cronbach’s alpha 0.78).

Assessing spiritual pain and understanding its impact on other physical and psychosocial symptoms can provide valuable insights for preventing symptom exacerbation, improving quality of life, and enhancing overall care experiences for cancer patients.

Source: jpsmjournal.com/article/S0885-3924(23)00070-2/fulltext