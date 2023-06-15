The following is a summary of “A Review of the Cardiovascular Safety of Prucalopride in Patients With Chronic Idiopathic Constipation,” published in the June 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Tack, et al.

For a study, researchers focused on prucalopride’s cardiovascular (CV) safety. This high-affinity 5-hydroxytryptamine type 4 (5-HT 4 ) receptor agonist has been approved for treating chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) in adults in the United States since 2018. The use of first-generation 5-HT 4 agonists was initially discontinued due to their association with serious CV events. However, prucalopride has shown no significant effects on CV safety in animal models or early-phase clinical studies.

In thorough QT studies conducted with therapeutic (2 mg) and supratherapeutic (10 mg) doses of prucalopride, no significant impacts on electrocardiogram parameters or blood pressure were observed. No notable trends in CV adverse events existed among 1,750 CIC patients who received prucalopride (2-4 mg) in five phase 3 studies. Prolonged QT interval corrected for heart rate (HR) using the Fridericia formula occurred in ≤1.0%-2.0% of patients after placebo or prucalopride treatment, and low HR was observed in ≤6.1% and ≤3.3% of these patients, respectively.

Long-term observational studies involving 2,468 patients over 24 months showed minimal changes in electrocardiogram parameters, with occasional significant deviations from baseline reported for HR or QT interval at specific time points. A real-world European CV safety study, including 35,087 patients (prucalopride: 5,715; polyethylene glycol 3350 [PEG3350]: 29,372), found no evidence of an increased risk of major adverse CV events among patients treated with prucalopride compared to those treated with PEG3350 (incidence rate ratio = 0.64; 95% CI 0.36-1.14).

Overall, the available studies have not raised concerns regarding the impact of prucalopride treatment on CV parameters.

