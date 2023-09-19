Assessing the Clinical Validity of Circulating Tumor DNA Analysis in Patients Undergoing Colorectal Metastasis Surgery

The following is a summary of “Clinical Validity of Tumor-Informed Circulating Tumor DNA Analysis in Patients Undergoing Surgery of Colorectal Metastases,” published in the June 2023 issue of Diseases of the Colon and Rectum by Hofste et al.

Precise biomarkers for monitoring tumor burden and evaluating response in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer who are undergoing surgical interventions have the potential to enhance treatment protocols. This study aimed to investigate the clinical validity of utilizing ultradeep sequencing to quantify circulating tumor DNA in blood with the information provided by the tumor. Resection specimens obtained from 53 patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer were analyzed to identify tumor-specific mutations in 15 genes. These genetic variations were employed to assess the existence of circulating tumor DNA in plasma samples collected before surgery through hybrid capture-based sequencing. Further postoperative assessments were conducted one week following the surgical procedure in a cohort of 16 patients.

The investigation was carried out at the Radboud University Medical Center. A cohort of 53 patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer and undergoing surgical intervention for metastases were enrolled in the study. At least one mutation specific to tumors was detected in all tumor samples. In the preoperative plasma samples, circulating tumor DNA was observed in 88% (37/42) of patients without systemic treatment before surgery and 55% (6/11) of patients who had undergone preoperative chemotherapy. In a more precise manner, the presence of circulating tumor DNA was observed in 0% (0/3) of instances where there was a subtotal or partial pathologic response. In comparison, it was detected in 75% (6/8) of cases with no pathologic response in the resection specimen (P = 0.06).

In the postoperative plasma samples, circulating tumor DNA was observed in 80% (4/5) of patients undergoing incomplete resections. At the same time, it was not detected in patients (0/11) who had a complete resection (P = 0.003). The study was constrained by the heterogeneity of the cohort and the limited number of postoperative plasma samples. These findings suggest that identifying tumor-specific circulating tumor DNA in the blood of individuals undergoing surgery for metastatic colorectal cancer is possible and could be clinically beneficial for monitoring treatment response and predicting the presence of remaining disease. Prospective investigations are necessary to establish the clinical efficacy of analyzing circulating tumor DNA to inform treatment decisions in these individuals.

Source: journals.lww.com/dcrjournal/Fulltext/2023/06000/Clinical_Validity_of_Tumor_Informed_Circulating.8.aspx