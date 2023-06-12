The following is a summary of “Evaluating the efficacy of CGRP mAbs and gepants for the preventive treatment of migraine: A systematic review and network meta-analysis of phase 3 randomised controlled trials,” published in the April 2023 issue of Neurology by Haghdoost, et al.

For a study, researchers conducted a network meta-analysis to assess the preventive efficacy of various medications targeting the calcitonin gene-related peptide pathway, such as atogepant, rimegepant, erenumab, eptinezumab, fremanezumab, and galcanezumab, in the treatment of migraines.

Systematic reviews were conducted on databases, such as MEDLINE via PubMed, EMBASE, and Cochrane Central, to identify eligible phase 3 randomized controlled trials for inclusion.

About 19 studies, comprising 14,584 participants, were included in the analysis. These studies encompassed both episodic (n=11) and chronic (n=4) migraine, with some studies including both types (n=4). With the exception of eptinezumab 30 mg, all interventions demonstrated a significant reduction in the average number of monthly migraine days compared to placebo. Furthermore, all medications exhibited a higher responder rate of ≥50% compared to placebo, with statistically significant results observed for subcutaneous or intravenous administration routes but not for oral administration. All medications also significantly reduced the average number of monthly headache days, although data for this outcome were unavailable for rimegepant. Additionally, all medications showed a significant reduction in the average number of monthly acute medication days, except for eptinezumab for which data were not available.

The findings indicated that medications aimed at the calcitonin gene-related peptide pathway were efficacious in preventing migraines in comparison to placebo. It is important to acknowledge the limitations of individual studies, variations in the study populations (episodic and chronic migraine), and the absence of direct comparative trials. However, all novel treatments exhibited a reduction in the average number of monthly migraine and headache days, along with higher responder rates of 50%, 75%, and 100% compared to placebo.

Source: pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36855951/