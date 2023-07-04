The following is a summary of “Yield of Repeat Endoscopy for Barrett’s Esophagus After Normal Index Endoscopy,” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by Rubenstein, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to estimate the diagnostic yield of repeat esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) performed at prolonged intervals after an initial normal EGD in individuals at risk of esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and Barrett’s esophagus (BE).

A retrospective analysis was conducted using data from the U.S. Veterans Health Administration. Patients with a normal index EGD between 2003 and 2009 who subsequently underwent a repeat EGD were identified. The proportion of patients with a new diagnosis of BE, EAC, or esophagogastric junction adenocarcinoma (EGJAC) was calculated, and a sample underwent manual chart review. Logistic regression models were fitted to assess the odds of a new BE/EAC/EGJAC diagnosis.

A total of 71,216 individuals who had a repeat EGD between 1 and 16 years after the index EGD without relevant billing or cancer registry codes were identified. Among them, 4,088 had a new billing or cancer registry code for BE/EAC/EGJAC after the repeat EGD. However, it was determined upon manual review that most needed to have true new BE/EAC/EGJAC diagnoses. The longer duration between EGD procedures was associated with higher odds of a new diagnosis (adjusted odds ratio [aOR] for every five years 1.31; 95% CI 1.19–1.44), especially among younger individuals during the index EGD (ages 19–29 years: aOR 3.92; 95% CI 1.24–12.4; ages 60–69 years: aOR 1.19; 95% CI 1.01–1.40).

The diagnostic yield of repeat EGD for BE/EAC/EGJAC appears to increase over time following a normal index EGD, particularly among younger individuals. Prospective studies were needed to validate these findings.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/07000/Yield_of_Repeat_Endoscopy_for_Barrett_s_Esophagus.17.aspx