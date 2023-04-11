The following is a summary of “Evaluation of the effect of favipiravir on patients with COVID-19,” published in the February 2023 issue of Primary care by Kamali, et al.

In December 2019, a novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China. No specific drug had been approved for the treatment of COVID-19. Favipiravir is an antiviral drug effective against RNA viruses like influenza and Ebola. For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the effect of favipiravir on COVID-19 outcomes.

97 COVID-19 participants were randomly assigned to the favipiravir or control groups in this randomized controlled research. Improvements in clinical symptoms and atrial oxygen saturation (SpO2) were the main goals, with hospital stay time being the secondary outcome.

The recovery of clinical manifestations in COVID-19 patients was better in the favipiravir group than in the control group. The mortality rate was also lower in the former (P = 0.0001 for both). The arterial oxygen saturation (SpO2) level was significantly higher in the favipiravir group (P = 0.0001). Moreover, the mean lymphocyte count was lower in the control group (P = 0.004), while the levels of blood urea nitrogen (BUN) were higher in the favipiravir group (P = 0.033). The length of hospitalization was similar in both groups (P = 0.586).

Favipiravir may be effective for the clinical and laboratory improvement of COVID-19 patients, and it holds promise for reducing the mortality rate in these patients.

