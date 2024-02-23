Assessing the Feasibility and Safety of LRC in Male Octogenarians with MIBC

The following is a summary of “Feasibility and safety of laparoscopic radical cystectomy for male octogenarians with muscle-invasive bladder cancer,” published in the February 2024 issue of Urology by Pan et al.

This study aimed to assess the safety and feasibility of laparoscopic radical cystectomy (LRC) in male octogenarian patients diagnosed with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). A total of 57 male octogenarian patients (A group) with bladder carcinoma underwent LRC and intracorporeal pelvic lymph node dissection with bilateral cutaneous ureterostomy from May 2016 to December 2022.

Additionally, 63 male patients (age < 80 years old) with bladder carcinoma undergoing LRC and 17 octogenarian male patients with bladder carcinoma undergoing open radical cystectomy (ORC) were enrolled in B and C groups as controls. Perioperative clinical materials, long-term follow-up outcomes, and complications were collected and analyzed. In comparison to the C group, the A group exhibited increased operation time and resected lymph nodes while experiencing decreased estimated blood loss, fewer transfusions, shorter duration of pelvic drainage, and reduced hospital stay after surgery. Although the death rate and ileus complication rate were higher in the A group, cases of ureteral stricture were decreased compared to the C group. In conclusion, LRC and bilateral cutaneous ureterostomy are demonstrated to be safe, feasible, and preferable choices for treating male octogenarian patients with MIBC.

However, it’s important to note that octogenarians undergoing cutaneous ureterostomy may experience slower healing and exhibit certain incomplete intestinal obstruction after surgery.

Source: https://bmccancer.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12885-024-11816-7