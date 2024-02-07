Assessing the Feasibility of Early RAO Recanalization and Reuse via TRA for Neuroendovascular Procedures

The following is a summary of “Feasibility of early radial artery occlusion recanalization and reuse through transradial access for neuroendovascular procedures,” published in the January 2024 issue of Neurology by Cai et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the potential of early radial artery occlusion (RAO) recanalization in facilitating successful trans-radial access (TRA) for neuroendovascular procedures.

They extracted documents and imaging data for all patients who underwent TRA diagnostic angiography and neuroendovascular procedures at their center (June 2022 to February 2023). Enrolled individuals with early RAO required repeat TRA.

The results showed 46 individuals with repeat TRA and 13 consecutive participants experiencing early RAO post-angiography, confirmed by ultrasonography. Successfully recanalizing occluded radial arteries enabled subsequent effective neuroendovascular procedures. Over an average follow-up period of 7.1 months, none of the participants manifested symptomatic RAO, dissection, hematoma, or pseudoaneurysm.

They concluded that early RAO recanalization was feasible for repeat neuroendovascular procedures via TRA, with a visually guided and stable puncture process being key to success.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03549-8