The following is a summary of “Population, Clinical, and Scientific Impact of National Cancer Institute’s National Clinical Trials Network Treatment Studies,” published in the April 2023 issue of Oncology by Unger, et al.

The National Cancer Institute National Cancer Clinical Trials Network (NCTN) groups have been conducting publicly funded oncology research in the United States for the past 50 years. However, the overall impact of all adult network group trials on patients with cancer has never been systematically assessed.

Among the adult NCTN groups, researchers found randomized, phase III studies that were conducted between 1980 and the present and had statistically significant results for ≥1 clinical, time-dependent outcomes. Gains in population life-years were calculated for the subset of trials in which the experimental arm improved overall survival by first estimating the benefit of the experimental treatment using trial-specific hazard functions and hazard ratios, and then extrapolating this benefit to the US cancer population using registry and life-table data. Google Scholar citation data was used to calculate the scientific impact. The anticipated expenses of federal investments per additional life year. Through December 31, 2020, the conclusions were reached.

The analysis included 162 trials, comprising 108,334 patients, which represents 29.8% (162/544) of all trials conducted. The most common cancer types included breast (34), gynecologic (28), and lung (14). The trials were cited 165,336 times (mean, 62.2 citations/trial/year), and 87.7% of trials were cited in cancer care guidelines in favor of the recommended treatment. These trials were estimated to have generated 14.2 million (95% CI, 11.5 to 16.5 million) additional life-years to patients with cancer, with projected gains of 24.1 million (95% CI, 19.7 to 28.2 million) life-years by 2030. The federal investment cost per life-year gained through 2020 was $326 in US dollars.

The randomized trials conducted by the NCTN have been widely cited and are regularly included in cancer care guidelines. Moreover, these trials have led to substantial improvements in overall survival for patients with oncologic disease in the United States, suggesting they have made a meaningful contribution to the nation’s health. The findings demonstrated the critical role of government-sponsored research in extending cancer patients’ lives.

