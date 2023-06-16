The following is a summary of “Impact of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Vaccination and Infection on Neutralizing Antibodies: A Nation-wide Cross-sectional Analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Althaus, et al.

The presence of neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) is crucial for protection against severe COVID-19, and identifying individuals at risk is a priority during the era of vaccine boosters and recurring SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks.

The study was conducted as part of the Monaco COVID Public Health Programme, the nAbs of 8,080 individuals, including children and adults who were either vaccinated and/or infected with SARS-CoV-2, were evaluated from July 2021 to June 2022 during their inclusion visit. The participants were stratified based on their infection status, and variables associated with nAbs were investigated using a generalized additive model.

The results showed that individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 or who received vaccination had consistently high levels of nAbs (>800 IU/mL), which remained stable over time since the injection. This stability was observed regardless of the number of vaccine doses, body mass index, sex, or age. In contrast, uninfected participants exhibited greater variability in nAb levels, with median values of 157.6 IU/mL (interquartile range [IQR] 43.3-439.1) after two vaccine doses (V2) and median values of 882.5 IU/mL ([829.5-914.8] IQR) after three doses (V3). After the second vaccine dose (V2), nAbs decreased by 20% per month (adjusted ratio 0.80; 95%CI [0.79-0.82]) but remained stable after the third dose (V3) (adjusted ratio 0.98; 95%CI [0.92-1.05]).

The findings indicated that hybrid immunity, achieved through natural infection and vaccination, provided stable and consistently high levels of nAbs over time. Boosters were particularly beneficial for restoring declining nAb levels in uninfected individuals. The nAbs can help identify individuals at risk of severe COVID-19 and inform more targeted vaccine booster campaigns.

Overall, the study highlighted the importance of monitoring nAb levels and suggested that nAbs could be a useful marker for assessing an individual’s risk of severe COVID-19 and determining the need for vaccine boosters.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/article/227/11/1255/7035591