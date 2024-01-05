Assessing the Range of Aggressiveness in Stage 1 Breast Cancer

The following is a summary of “Variability of aggressiveness of grade 1 breast cancer,” published in the November 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Benbakoura, et al.

Grade 1 breast cancer is the least invasive type of breast cancer and has a low risk of coming back and spreading to other parts of the body. If grade 1 breast cancer is found in lymph nodes, on the other hand, the outlook may not be as good as if grade 1 breast cancer is not found in lymph nodes.

The people in the study were all of their patients with grade 1 breast cancer who were treated at their hospital between January 1, 2007, and December 31, 2013. The study looked at patients who had lymph node involvement and patients who did not have lymph node involvement. During the study time, 291 grade 1 carcinomas were included, and 23% had positive lymph nodes nearby.

Patients with and without lymph node involvement did not have significantly different overall survival rates. There was also no significant difference in the risk of local recurrence-free mortality. However, there was a big change in survival rates for people who didn’t have distant metastasis (P = 0.029). The results showed that tumor size and LVSI are good indicators of lymph node involvement in the armpit, which is a key factor in determining the chance of not having distant metastases and living a healthy life.

