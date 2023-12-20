Assessing the Safety and Effectiveness of BCG Treatment Post-Recurrence in Bladder-Preserving Therapy for MIBC

The following is a summary of “Tolerability And Efficacy Of Bcg Administration After Recurrence In Bladder-Preserving Therapy For Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Xie et al.

The study investigated the suitability of administering Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) following chemo-radiotherapy for nonmuscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) recurrence in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) patients undergoing bladder-preserving therapy. A retrospective analysis was conducted on patients with stage T2-T4aN0M0 urothelial carcinoma of the bladder, some of whom participated in a clinical trial (NCT02861196). Bladder-preserving strategies encompass maximal transurethral resection (TURBT) or biopsy, neoadjuvant chemotherapy (gemcitabine/cisplatin), and concurrent chemo-radiotherapy for eligible patients. Patients experiencing NMIBC recurrence subsequently underwent TURBT followed by BCG administration. BCG treatment included induction therapy (120 mg weekly for 6 cycles), a 3-month interval, maintenance therapy (120mg weekly for 3 cycles), and subsequent cycles every 6 months for 1 to 3 years.

From 2012 to 2021, 19 patients received BCG following NMIBC recurrence post-bladder-preserving therapy. All patients completed the BCG induction therapy, and 11 of 19 (57.9%) initiated maintenance therapy. Median follow-up since recurrence was 36.2 months, demonstrating 1-year and 3-year probabilities of disease-free survival (DFS) at 71.1% and 65.2% and overall survival (OS) at 88.8% and 81.4%, respectively. The common BCG-related adverse events observed included bladder irritation (89.5%), hematuria (15.8%), fever (5.3%), arthritis (5.3%), and bladder tuberculosis (5.3%), with no cases of bladder contracture post-BCG instillation.

In conclusion, BCG administration post-chemo-radiotherapy in cases of NMIBC recurrence demonstrated manageable adverse events and acceptable effectiveness. This approach presents an alternative strategy in comprehensive bladder-preserving therapy for MIBC, potentially reducing the necessity for radical cystectomy.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003240.01