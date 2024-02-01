Assessment Effectively Measures Visual Function in Retinitis Pigmentosa

Most domains in the Michigan Retinal Degeneration Questionnaire (MRDQ) strongly associate with visual function in retinitis pigmentosa (RP), according to findings published in Acta Ophthalmologica. Camiel Boon, MD, and colleagues aimed to validate the use of best-corrected visual acuity (BCVA), low-luminance visual acuity (LLVA), low-luminance deficit (LLD; the difference between BCVA and LLVA), and mean macular sensitivity and fixation stability as parameters of visionrelated QOL based on the MRDQ in patients with RP. BCVA correlated with the MRDQ domain of central vision (P<0.001) and color vision (P=0.003). Lower LLVA correlated with higher experienced disability in the MRDQ for central vision (P=0.002) and contrast sensitivity (P=0.005). LLD correlated with the MRDQ on scotopic function (P=0.007) and mesopic peripheral function (P=0.002). Lower mean macular sensitivity was significantly associated with increased experienced disability in all domains except photosensitivity. Assessments of visual function represent “relevant outcome measures in clinical trials for RP,” Dr. Boon and colleagues wrote.

Author Sachin Kumar