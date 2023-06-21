The following is a summary of “Oral examination of fourth-year medical students on surgery rotations allows faculty to assess Core Entrustable Professional Activities for entering Residency (CEPAR): Proof-of-concept and analysis of student submissions,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Surgery by Bresler, et al.

The study was conducted at a community-based medical school with faculty preceptors new to teaching. For a study, researchers sought to develop objective assessments for fourth-year surgery experiences using an oral exam format. Students were asked to provide authentic cases, which faculty used to evaluate student proficiency in five entrustable professional activities (1-oral presentation, 2-recognition of urgency/instability, 3-calling consults, 4-transitions of care, 5-informed consent). The study presented the proof-of-concept and analysis of student case submissions.

A total of 27 student submissions, comprising 79 cases, were evaluated. The cases were assessed for complexity, level-appropriateness, and the ability to conduct a quality exam based on the information provided (subjective measures). Objective metrics were also considered, such as word count, adherence to instructions, and inclusion of figures or captions. A resident-in-training independently rated the cases using the same metrics. Data from the oral exams themselves were collected separately.

The average word count for the case submissions was 281.70 (standard deviation 140.23; range 40-743). Figures were included in 26.1% of the cases. Faculty raters categorized 29.0% of the cases as low-complexity, 37.7% as medium-complexity, and 33.3% as high-complexity. Overall, 62.3% of the cases were deemed to provide enough information for a quality exam. Most cases (65.2%) were rated as level-appropriate or higher. Interestingly, the resident rater scored the cases more favorably than the surgeons, indicating low inter-rater agreement between individuals with different experience levels (Cohen’s kappa of -0.5).

Submitting student case scenarios reduced the burden on faculty and provided adequate information for delivering a quality oral exam to assess clinical skill proficiency for residency. The cases demonstrated sufficient complexity and level of appropriateness. The institution’s assessment office is reviewing the correlation between case ratings and exam performance. Additionally, a program for near-peer tutoring by resident alumni is in development.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(23)00021-1/fulltext