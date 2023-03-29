The following is a summary of “Parental Ability to Assess Pediatric Vital Signs,” published in the JANUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Pöyry, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine whether parents could accurately measure their child’s heart and respiratory rates (RRs) for potential use in telehealth visits.

The study involved 203 parent-child pairs, with parents using four methods to measure their child’s heart rate: palpation, auscultation, and two smartphone applications that used photoplethysmography. Respiratory rates were measured by parents visually inspecting their child and using a smartphone application. The standard gold measurements were an electrocardiogram for heart rate and a 60-second measurement by a healthcare professional for respiratory rate. A Bland-Altman plot with 95% limits of agreement was used to plot the measurements.

The results showed that parents needed to assess heart and respiratory rates more accurately. For heart rate, palpation was the most inaccurate method, with a calculated bias of -18 bpm (SD, 19) and limits of agreement ranging from -56 to 19 bpm. Auscultation was also inaccurate, with limits of agreement ranging from -53 to 46 bpm. The smartphone applications did not improve accuracy. The accuracy of parental respiratory rate measurements was also low, with a bias of -0.8 (breaths per minute) brpm (SD, 9.8) for young children and 0.9 brpm (SD, 7.4) for older children. The limits of agreement ranged from -20 to 19 brpm for young children and 6 to 15 brpm for older children. The sensitivity of parental subjective opinion to recognize accelerated respiratory rate was only 37% (95% CI, 25%-51%).

In conclusion, the study found that parents could not accurately assess their child’s heart and respiratory rates. Therefore, it suggested that digital remote assessment of children should not rely on parental measurements of vital signs.

