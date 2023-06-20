The following is a summary of “Functional Penile Length After Penile Plication: “Empha-sizing” What Matters,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Ly, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to reassess penile length changes after penile plication (PP) in patients with Peyronie’s Disease (PD) by defining a novel measurement called functional penile length (FPL) and comparing preoperative and postoperative measurements. Traditionally, PP has been believed to reduce overall penile length, but there is a lack of standardization in penile length measurement techniques in the literature, leading to variability in reported outcomes.

A query was conducted in a prospectively maintained database of PD patients who underwent PP between 2018 and 2021. FPL was measured by determining the length of the erect penis in a straight line from the base of the pubis to the tip of the glans, disregarding any curvature. Intraoperative assessment of FPL was performed both before incision and immediately after surgical correction.

A total of 28 patients were included in the study, with an average age of 59. The average Sexual Health Inventory for Men (SHIM) score was 17, and the average Peyronie’s Disease Questionnaire (PDQ) score was 9. About 16 patients (57%) had unidirectional curvature, while 12 (43%) had bidirectional curvature. Dorsal curvature was the most common type (71%). The average severity of curvature was 37 ± 8.6 degrees. The mean FPL before surgery was 11.1 ± 1.4 cm, which increased to 12.5 ± 1.3 cm after surgery. It represented an average increase in FPL of 12.8% ± 6.6% following plication. All 28 patients reported subjective improvement in their curvature.

Functional penile length, measured as a straight line from the base to the tip of the glans, is a valuable primary outcome for evaluating the success of penile plication in PD patients. Contrary to the conventional belief that PP reduces the penile length, our findings demonstrate an increase in FPL following the procedure. The information can be crucial for preoperative counseling and establishing realistic expectations regarding penile length outcomes.

