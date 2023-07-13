Assessment of Surgery Response for Sparing Radioiodine Remnant Ablation in Intermediate-Risk PTC

The following is a summary of “Response to Surgery Assessments for Sparing Radioiodine Remnant Ablation in Intermediate-Risk Papillary Thyroid Cancer,” published in the June 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Zhang, et al.

Tailoring radioiodine (RAI) therapy for papillary thyroid cancer (PTC) based on response to surgery is a valuable approach but lacks prospective validation. For a study, researchers sought to spare RAI thyroid remnant ablation among intermediate-risk PTC patients using a 3-tiered assessment that includes a response to surgery, recurrence risk stratification, and TNM staging.

Patients with no evidence of disease (NED) who were identified as having an excellent response (ER) or indeterminate response (IDR) to surgery were prospectively enrolled in active surveillance. Patients involved in other trials or lacking sufficient follow-up data were excluded. Dynamic responses were monitored and compared over time. The primary outcome measures were NED presenting as durable ER or IDR for over 12 months.

A total of 215 patients were enrolled, with 47.4% (102/215) classified as ER and 52.6% (113/215) classified as IDR for RAI decision-making. After a median follow-up of 23.6 months, the proportion of ER increased to 82.8% (178/215), and IDR decreased to 16.3% (35/215), with 85 patients transitioning from IDR to ER over time. Only 0.5% (1/215) showed a structural incomplete response, and 0.5% (1/215) showed a biochemical incomplete response. Successful remnant ablation was observed in 27.7% (26/94) of patients who completed 2 diagnostic whole-body scans after a median interval of 13.0 months, indicating a theranostic effect. Among the 173 patients followed for over 12 months, there was no significant difference in the NED rate between the ER and IDR subgroups (100% vs 97.9%, P = .20).

Based on the 3-tiered assessment with response to surgery highlighted, sparing RAI remnant ablation in intermediate-risk PTC patients may yield similar favorable responses during a median follow-up of 23.6 months. The approach showed promise in optimizing RAI therapy for PTC.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/6/1330/6960803?redirectedFrom=fulltext