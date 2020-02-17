Bipolar disorders are complex disorders involving the interaction of multiple factors. Affective temperaments, insomnia, and chronobiological rhythms desynchronization may all contribute to bipolar disorder. Since there is a paucity of research examining this topic we aimed to study how they are interrelated and collectively associated with clinical features of bipolar disorder.
One-hundred patients with Bipolar Disorder type II depressive episode with and without mixed features were recruited and compared. Subjects were evaluated with SCID -5, the Biological Rhythms Interview of Assessment in Neuropsychiatry (BRIAN), the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI), and the Temperament Evaluation of Memphis, Pisa, Paris, and San Diego Auto-questionnaire (TEMPS-A) while evaluating depressive (Beck Depression Inventory-BDI-II) and manic (Young Mania Rating Scale-YMRS) symptoms. Logistic regression and mediation analyses were conducted.
Subjects with mixed features showed a higher scores in both insomnia and chronobiological rhythms scores. When considering affective temperaments not only depressive, cyclothymic and irritable temperaments predicted mood symptoms but also insomnia (depressive symptoms O.R. 4.17, p = 0.043) and chronobiological sleep de-synchronization (manic symptoms O.R. 8.69, p = 0.001). Insomnia symptoms and chronobiological alterations mediated the association between affective temperaments and mood symptoms.
the cross-sectional design limited any causal interpretation.
Subjects with mixed features showed a greater severity of insomnia and chronobiological rhythm de-synchronization compared to subjects without. Insomnia and chronobiological alterations may contribute to mood disorders together with affective temperaments in a complex interplay also mediating their effect on mood. Preventive strategies for bipolars should also act on the dysregulation of sleep and circadian rhythms.
Association between affective temperaments and mood features in bipolar disorder II: The role of insomnia and chronobiological rhythms desynchronization.
