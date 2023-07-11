Association Between Angiotensinogen Blood Levels and Hypertension in the MESA

The following is a summary of “Blood Levels of Angiotensinogen and Hypertension in the Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA),” published in the April 2023 issue of Cardiology by Trainor, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the relationship between circulating angiotensinogen levels and ethnicity, sex, blood pressure (BP)/hypertension, incident hypertension, and prevalent hypertension in a modern sex-balanced, ethnically diverse cohort.

The study utilized 5,786 participants from the MESA (Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis) and measured plasma angiotensinogen levels. The researchers used linear, logistic, and Cox proportional hazards models to examine the associations of angiotensinogen with BP, prevalent hypertension, and incident hypertension, respectively.

The study found that angiotensinogen levels were significantly higher in females than males and differed across self-reported ethnicities with the ordering (from highest to lowest): White, Black, Hispanic, and Chinese adults. Higher levels of angiotensinogen were associated with higher BP and odds of prevalent hypertension after adjusting for other risk factors.

The study also found that the relationship between angiotensinogen levels and BP differed between males and females. In males not taking RAAS-blocking medications, a standard deviation increment in log-angiotensinogen was associated with 2.61 mm Hg higher systolic BP (95% CI: 1.49-3.80), while in females, the same increment in angiotensinogen was associated with 0.97 mm Hg higher systolic BP (95% CI: 0.30-1.65).

The study concluded that significant differences in angiotensinogen levels exist between sexes and ethnicities. Additionally, the study found a positive association between angiotensinogen levels and prevalent hypertension and BP, which differs between males and females. The results of the study may be helpful in the development of new clinical trials targeting angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and heart failure.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2023.01.033