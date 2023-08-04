Association Between Cervical Excisional Treatment & Increased Intraamniotic Infection Risk in Subsequent Pregnancy with PPROM

The following is a summary of “Cervical excisional treatment increases the risk of intraamniotic infection in subsequent pregnancy complicated by preterm prelabor rupture of membranes,” published in the JULY 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Kacerovsky, et al.

The excisional treatment of cervical intraepithelial neoplasia or early stages of cervical cancer can increase the risk of preterm pre-labor rupture of membranes (PPROM) in subsequent pregnancies, particularly when the excised cone is longer. However, little was known about the association between PPROM, a history of cervical excisional treatment, and the risk of intraamniotic infection/inflammation. For a study, researchers sought to assess the differences in intraamniotic infection/inflammation rates and early-onset neonatal sepsis in singleton PPROM pregnancies with and without a history of cervical excisional treatment. Additionally, they investigated the relationship between these complications and the length of the excised cone.

A retrospective cohort study involving 770 singleton pregnancies with PPROM was carried out. Transabdominal amniocentesis was carried out as part of routine clinical treatment to evaluate the intraamniotic environment. Medical records of the included women were examined to learn about the existence or absence of a history of cervical excisional treatment and neonatal outcomes. Women with a history of cervical excisional treatment were contacted to obtain relevant medical record information. The women were categorized into four subgroups based on the presence of microorganisms and/or their nucleic acids in amniotic fluid and/or intraamniotic inflammation: intraamniotic infection (both present), sterile intraamniotic inflammation (intraamniotic inflammation alone), microbial invasion of the amniotic cavity without inflammation (microorganisms and/or their nucleic acids present in amniotic fluid alone), and negative amniotic fluid for infection/inflammation (both absent).

Among the 765 women included, 10% (76/765) had a history of cervical excisional treatment. Most of them (82%, 62/76) had only received one prior treatment, and 97% (60/62) had cone-length data available. In comparison to women without such a history, those who had undergone cervical excisional therapy experienced an increased incidence of intraamniotic infection (25% vs. 12%), microbial invasion of the amniotic cavity without inflammation (25% vs. 11%), and early-onset newborn sepsis (8% vs. 3%). Contrary to cone lengths below 18 mm, cone lengths of ≥18 mm were linked to increased incidences of intraamniotic infection (29% vs. 12%), microbial invasion of the amniotic cavity without inflammation (40% vs. 11%), and early-onset newborn sepsis (20% vs. 3%).

A history of cervical excisional treatment was associated with increased risks of intraamniotic infection, microbial invasion of the amniotic cavity without inflammation, and early-onset neonatal sepsis in pregnancies complicated by PPROM. A cone length of ≥18 mm further increases the risks.

