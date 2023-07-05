The following is a summary of “Ursodeoxycholic Acid Treatment–Induced GLOBE Score Changes Are Associated With Liver Transplantation-Free Survival in Patients With Primary Biliary Cholangitis,” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology by de Veer, et al.

The treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) can improve the GLOBE score, a prognostic tool for assessing disease severity. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the association between changes in the GLOBE score (ΔGLOBE) and the likelihood of liver transplantation (LT)-free survival in PBC patients treated with ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA).

The study included UDCA-treated patients from the Global PBC cohort. Cox regression analyses were performed to evaluate the relationship between ΔGLOBE (ΔGLOBE 0-1 : during the first year of UDCA treatment, ΔGLOBE -1-2 : during the second year) and the risk of LT or death.

A total of 3,775 UDCA-treated patients were included, with 3,424 (90.7%) being female. The median age was 54.0 years, and the median baseline GLOBE score was 0.25. During a median follow-up of 7.2 years, 730 patients reached the combined endpoint of LT or death. The median ΔGLOBE 0-1 was -0.27. Cox regression analyses, adjusted for the pretreatment GLOBE score and ΔGLOBE 0-1 to 2, revealed a significant association between ΔGLOBE and the risk of LT or death (adjusted hazard ratio 2.28, 95% CI 1.81–2.87, P < 0.001). The interaction between baseline GLOBE score and ΔGLOBE was insignificant. Furthermore, ΔGLOBE -1-2 was independently associated with LT or death (adjusted hazard ratio 2.19, 95% confidence interval 1.67–2.86, P < 0.001), irrespective of the baseline GLOBE score and the change in GLOBE score during the first year of UDCA treatment.

Changes in the GLOBE score induced by UDCA treatment were significantly associated with LT-free survival in patients with PBC. The relative risk reduction of LT or death remained consistent, while the absolute risk reduction varied based on the patient’s baseline prognosis.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Fulltext/2023/07000/Ursodeoxycholic_Acid_Treatment_Induced_GLOBE_Score.20.aspx