No Connection Found Between Hormone Levels & LUTS in Middle-Aged Men

The following is a summary of “Serum Testosterone And Dihydrotestosterone And Incidence And Progression Of Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms In Reduction By Dutasteride Of Prostate Cancer Events Trial,” published in the April 2023 issue of Urology by Daniels et al.

The investigation sought to determine the potential link between serum testosterone and dihydrotestosterone (DHT) levels and the occurrence or progression of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Using data from the Reduction by Dutasteride of Prostate Cancer Events (REDUCE) trial, a study was conducted involving 3,009 asymptomatic men and 2,145 symptomatic men, tracking their International Prostate Symptom Scores (IPSS) over four years. The researchers analyzed the data to examine the association between various quintiles of serum testosterone and DHT levels at baseline and the development or progression of LUTS.

The study defined incident LUTS as initiating medical treatment, surgery, or sustained clinically significant LUTS in asymptomatic men and LUTS progression as a significant IPSS increase or the start of new BPH medication in symptomatic men. Results revealed that in both asymptomatic and symptomatic men, different quintiles of serum testosterone and DHT were not correlated with either the occurrence or the advancement of LUTS. Furthermore, no notable interaction was observed between treatment with dutasteride and serum testosterone or DHT concerning LUTS, suggesting that androgen levels in middle-aged men may not play a significant role in developing or progressing lower urinary tract symptoms.

Source: auajournals.org/doi/10.1097/JU.0000000000003219.06