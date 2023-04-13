The following is a summary of “Early Empirical Antibiotics and Adverse Clinical Outcomes in Infants Born Very Preterm: A Population-Based Cohort,” published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Vatne, et al.

For a nationwide, population-based registry study in Norway, researchers sought to assess the association between empirical antibiotic therapy administered to uninfected infants born very preterm in the first postnatal week and the risk of adverse outcomes until discharge.

The study included all live-born infants aged <32 weeks who survived the first postnatal week without sepsis, intestinal perforation, or necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) between 2009 and 2018. A severe NEC, death after the first postnatal week, or a composite result with severe morbidity were the primary outcomes (severe NEC, severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia [BPD], severe retinopathy of prematurity, late-onset sepsis, or cystic periventricular leukomalacia). The relationship between empirical antibiotics and unfavorable outcomes was evaluated using multivariable logistic regression models and controlling for known variables.

Of 5,296 live-born infants born very preterm, 4,932 (93%) were included. Antibiotics were initiated in the first postnatal week for 3,790 of 4,932 (77%) infants. Antibiotic exposure was associated with higher adjusted odds ratios (aOR) of death (aOR 9.33; 95% CI: 1.10-79.5, P = .041), severe morbidity (aOR 1.88; 95% CI: 1.16-3.05, P = .01), and severe bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) (aOR 2.17; 95% CI: 1.18-3.98; P = .012) compared to those who were not exposed. In addition, antibiotics for ≥5 days were associated with higher odds of severe NEC (aOR 2.27; 95% CI: 1.02-5.06; P = .045). Furthermore, each additional day of antibiotic therapy was associated with a 14% higher aOR of death or severe morbidity and BPD.

Empirical antibiotic exposure within the first postnatal week in uninfected very preterm infants was associated with severe NEC, severe BPD, and death after the first postnatal week. Prolonged antibiotic exposure of five or more days was associated with higher odds of severe NEC. The findings highlighted the importance of the judicious use of antibiotics in this population.

Reference: jpeds.com/article/S0022-3476(22)00851-4/fulltext