High Resting Heart Rate Linked to Increased Risk of Kidney Disease

The following is a summary of “Resting Heart Rate Independent of Cardiovascular Disease Risk Factors Is Associated With End‐Stage Renal Disease: A Cohort Study Based on 476347 Adults,” published in the November 2023 issue of Cardiology by Tsai et al.

The relationship between resting heart rate (RHR) and the risk of end‐stage renal disease (ESRD) among those without cardiovascular disease remains unclear. The researchers aim to establish temporal consistency and elucidate the independent relationship between RHR and the risk of ESRD.

This cohort enrolled participants from 476,347 individuals who had taken part in a screening program from 1996 to 2017. The investigators identified 2,504 ESRD participants; the median follow‐up was 13 years. RHR was extracted from electrocardiography results, and the study assessed the relationship between RHR and the risk of ESRD using the Cox proportional hazards model. Of the participants, 32.6% had an RHR of 60 to 69 beats per minute (bpm), and 22.2% had an RHR of ≥80 bpm. Participants with an RHR of ≥80 bpm had a higher stage of chronic kidney disease, lower estimated glomerular filtration rate, and more proteinuria than those with an RHR of 60 to 69 bpm. Participants with an RHR of 80 to 89 and ≥90 bpm had a 24% (hazard ratio [HR], 1.24 [95% CI, 1.09–1.42]) and 64% (HR, 1.64 [95% CI, 1.42–1.90]) higher risk of ESRD, respectively. The risk of ESRD remained significantly elevated (HR, 1.32 [95% CI, 1.10–1.58] per 10‐beat increase from 60 bpm) after excluding participants who smoked, had hypertension, diabetes, or hyperlipidemia, or were overweight.

An RHR of ≥80 bpm is significantly associated with an increased risk of ESRD. These results suggest that RHR may be a risk factor for kidney disease in individuals without established cardiovascular disease risk factors.

