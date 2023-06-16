The following is a summary of “Reproductive Phenotypes and Genotypes in Men With IHH,” published in the April 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Dwyer, et al.

A diverse range of clinical and genetic manifestations characterizes isolated hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (IHH). For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between the severity of genetic variations and the pubertal and neuroendocrine phenotypes in men with IHH.

A retrospective analysis was conducted on data collected between 1980 and 2020, focusing on olfaction (Kallmann syndrome [KS] vs normosmic IHH [nHH]), baseline testicular volume (absent vs partial puberty), neuroendocrine profiling (pulsatile vs apulsatile luteinizing hormone [LH] secretion), and genetic variants in 62 IHH-associated genes using exome sequencing (ES).

The study included 242 men, 131 (54%) diagnosed with KS and 111 (46%) with nHH. Men who experienced absent puberty had significantly lower levels of gonadotropins (P < .001) and a higher incidence of undetectable LH (P < .001). Logistic regression analysis revealed that partial puberty significantly predicted pulsatile LH secretion (R2 = 0.71, P < .001, OR: 10.8; 95% CI, 3.6-38.6). An LH level of 2.10 IU/L had a 95% true positive rate in predicting LH pulsatility. In the genetic analysis of 204 IHH men with ES data, 36 (18%) individuals had protein-truncating variants (PTVs) in 12 IHH-related genes. The presence of oligogenic PTVs was more frequent in men with absent puberty and apulsatile LH (P < .001), with ANOS1 variants being the most prevalent PTVs associated with this genotype-phenotype correlation. Additionally, ANOS1 PTVs were more common in men with absent puberty than those with partial puberty (P = .002). The impact of PTVs in other IHH genes on reproductive phenotypic severity varied.

Partial puberty and an LH level greater than or equal to 2.10 IU/L suggest pulsatile LH secretion. Severe reproductive phenotypes are associated with ANOS1 PTVs. The variable phenotypic severity observed in severe genetic variants in other IHH genes suggests the presence of significant neuroendocrine plasticity within the hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis in men with IHH.

