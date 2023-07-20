Association Between Intertwin Growth Discordance Throughout Hypertensive Disorders and Gestation of Pregnancy

The following is a summary of “Intertwin growth discordance throughout gestation and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy,” published in the JUNE 2023 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Zhu, et al.

Previous research has established a link between intertwin birthweight discordance and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. However, the longitudinal fetal size discordance about gestational hypertension or preeclampsia remains unclear. For a retrospective cohort study, researchers sought to compare the patterns of estimated fetal weight discordance throughout gestation among normotensive women, women with gestational hypertension, and women with preeclampsia. Additionally, the study aimed to evaluate the association between crown-rump length discordance at 11 to 14 weeks of gestation and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy.

The study included women with twin pregnancies who received antenatal care and delivered at a tertiary hospital between January 2013 and June 2021. Crown-rump length measurements were taken at 11 to 14 weeks of gestation, and estimated fetal weight was calculated based on ultrasound examinations at 16 to 18, 20 to 24, 28 to 32, and ≥34 weeks of gestation. Crown-rump length and estimated fetal weight discordances were calculated, and multiple imputation was used for missing data. The multilevel model analysis compared estimated fetal weight discordances among the three groups, and generalized linear models assessed the association between crown-rump length discordance and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. The analysis accounted for chorionicity.

Among the 3,280 women included in the study, 187 (5.7%) developed gestational hypertension, 436 (13.3%) developed preeclampsia, including 125 (3.8%) with early-onset preeclampsia and 311 (9.5%) with late-onset preeclampsia. In dichorionic twin pregnancies, women who developed preeclampsia showed a substantial progression of estimated fetal weight discordance throughout pregnancy, while those with gestational hypertension showed significant discordance in late pregnancy. In monochorionic twin pregnancies, women with preeclampsia exhibited more progressive estimated fetal weight discordance from 20 to 24 weeks onward than normotensive women. Crown-rump length discordance at 11 to 14 weeks of gestation was associated with an increased risk of preeclampsia, particularly early-onset preeclampsia. A crown-rump length discordance of ≥10% was associated with a higher risk of developing early-onset preeclampsia. The association was observed in dichorionic twins but not in monochorionic twins.

The study revealed distinct patterns of growth discordance among normotensive women, women with gestational hypertension, and women with preeclampsia in twin pregnancies. Intertwin crown-rump length discordance at 11 to 14 weeks of gestation was associated with an increased risk of preeclampsia, especially early-onset preeclampsia, in dichorionic twin pregnancies following a dose-response pattern.

Source: ajog.org/article/S0002-9378(22)02178-0/fulltext