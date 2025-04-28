SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Association between lean body mass and osteoarthritis: a cross-sectional study from the NHANES 2007-2018.

Apr 28, 2025

Experts: Hongrui Lu,Zifan Zhuang,Gengjian Wang,Mengyun Zhang,Chang Yang,Dongyan Wang

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Hongrui Lu

    Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Harbin, China.

    Zifan Zhuang

    Guang’anmen Hospital, China Academy of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Beijing, China.

    Gengjian Wang

    The Second Affiliated Hospital of Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, No. 411, Gogol Street, Nangang District, Harbin, China.

    Mengyun Zhang

    The Second Affiliated Hospital of Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, No. 411, Gogol Street, Nangang District, Harbin, China.

    Chang Yang

    The Second Affiliated Hospital of Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, No. 411, Gogol Street, Nangang District, Harbin, China.

    Dongyan Wang

    The Second Affiliated Hospital of Heilongjiang University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, No. 411, Gogol Street, Nangang District, Harbin, China. doctwdy@163.com.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement