The following is a summary of the “Long-term dietary acid load is associated with depression in multiple sclerosis, but less evidence was found with fatigue and anxiety,” published in the January 2023 issue of Multiple Sclerosis and Related Disorders by Saul, et al.

No research has yet looked at how acid-base load depends on diet in people with Multiple Sclerosis (PwMS), which has been linked to poor mental health. Researchers analyzed the correlation between PwMS’s despair, anxiety, and exhaustion and their potential renal acid load (PRAL) and net endogenous acid production (NEAP) scores, which measure the body’s ability to neutralize the acid it produces. In the AusLong Study, patients with their first clinical diagnosis of central nervous system demyelination were followed prospectively (aged 18-59 years at cohort entry). PRAL and NEAP scores were determined using food frequency questionnaire data from the previous 12 months at baseline, 5, and 10-year evaluations.

Depression and anxiety were evaluated using the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and exhaustion was evaluated using the Fatigue Severity Scale at the 5- and 10-year follow-ups. Specifically, the absolute value and change in HADS depression levels over five years of follow-up were positively correlated with higher PRAL and NEAP scores (e.g., highest vs. lowest PRAL quartile, 5-year change in HADS-D score: β=+3.01, 95%CI= 1.54, 4.48, P<0.001).

Both baseline dietary acid scores and baseline-5-year changes in dietary acid scores were significant predictors of depression severity at the 10-year review (e.g., PRAL change from baseline to 5-year review, 10-year review HADS-D score: β=+0.09, 95% CI= 0.03, 0.15, P<0.001, NEAP change from baseline to 5-year review, 10-year review HADS-D score: β=+0.07, 95%CI= 0.01, anxiety and exhaustion were found to be associated, albeit only very weakly and inconsistently. Their results suggest that a greater acid load in the diet may have a cumulative effect on the severity of depression in PwMS. Regarding stress and exhaustion, the data isn’t as strong.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2211034822009191