Association Between Maternal Vitamin D-Related Metabolome and Offspring Asthma Risk

For a study, researchers sought to characterize patients with synchronous urethral stricture disease (SUSD) by examining their management, functional outcomes, and other relevant characteristics within a multi-institutional cohort.

Data were gathered from a multi-institutional database and analyzed for patients who underwent anterior urethroplasty for urethral stricture disease (USD), categorized based on the presence or absence of SUSD. The Trauma and Urologic Reconstruction Network of Surgeons Length, Segment, and Etiology Anterior Urethral Stricture Classification System was used to classify USD location and etiology. Various anterior urethroplasty techniques were recorded for primary and secondary strictures, and functional failure rates were compared between groups.

Among 1,983 identified patients, 137 (6.9%) had SUSD. The mean primary stricture length for patients with SUSD was 3.5 cm, and for the secondary stricture, it was 2.6 cm. Twelve combinations of anterior urethroplasty techniques were utilized to treat the 27 combinations of SUSD. Functional failure occurred in 18 out of 137 (13.1%) patients with SUSD and 192 out of 1,846 (10.4%) patients with solitary USD, with no significant difference observed (P = .3). However, certain classifications (S1b, P = .003; S2a, P = .001; S2b, P = .01; S2c, P = .02; E3a, P = .004; and E6, P = .03) were associated with increased odds of functional failure.

The repair of SUSD in a single setting did not elevate the risk of functional failure compared to patients with solitary USD. However, specific classifications within the Trauma and Urologic Reconstruction Network of Surgeons Length, Segment, and Etiology Anterior Urethral Stricture Classification System were linked to increased functional failure. It underscored the significance of a standardized classification system when evaluating diverse patient populations in multi-institutional analyses.

