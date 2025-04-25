Association Between NSAID Intake and Klotho Reduction

Photo Credit: Vm

The following is a summary of “NSAID use may decrease serum Klotho levels,” published in the April 2025 issue of Frontiers in Endocrinology by Yan et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to validate the hypothesis that NSAID use may elevate Klotho levels.

They assessed 11,626 adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2007-2016. Multivariable linear regression and propensity score analysis were employed to assess the link between NSAID use and serum Klotho levels. Subgroup analyses were executed to examine the relationship across different subgroups.

The results showed that NSAID use was inversely associated with serum Klotho levels based on multivariable linear regression analysis (β = -25.48 [95% CI: -42.00, -8.96], P = 0.003). The findings remained consistent in sensitivity analysis, and subgroup analysis revealed no significant interactions.

Investigators concluded that contrary to earlier assumptions, the use of NSAIDs was linked with reduced serum Klotho levels.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/endocrinology/articles/10.3389/fendo.2025.1531325/full