The following is a summary of “Peripheral Blood Monocytosis Is Associated With Long-Term Disease Severity in Pediatric-Onset Inflammatory Bowel Disease,” published in the June 2023 issue of Pediatrics by Zhang, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to determine whether peripheral blood monocytosis (PBM) could act as a prognostic biomarker in pediatric-onset inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) by predicting a more aggressive long-term disease course into adulthood.

A retrospective analysis used data from a prospectively collected natural history disease registry in an adult tertiary care center. The study included patients with pediatric-onset IBD diagnosed between 2009 and 2019. Clinical outcomes were compared between patients with and without PBM, identified by elevated peripheral blood monocyte levels. Long-term clinical trajectories were assessed in both groups.

A total of 581 patients diagnosed with IBD before age 18 were included, comprising 440 patients with Crohn’s disease and 141 with ulcerative colitis. Monocytosis was detected in 40.1% of the patients. PBM was significantly associated with exposure to steroids and biologics, more IBD-related surgeries, and increased healthcare utilization. Multivariate logistic regression analyses, accounting for elevated inflammatory markers and other indicators of acute disease activity and steroid use, demonstrated consistently higher odds of biologic exposure, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations in the PBM group. However, no significant association with surgeries was observed.

In pediatric-onset IBD patients, the presence of PBM was found to be associated with worse clinical outcomes and indicators of increased disease severity. The findings suggested that PBM may serve as a valuable prognostic biomarker for predicting the long-term disease course in this population.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2023/06000/Peripheral_Blood_Monocytosis_Is_Associated_With.12.aspx