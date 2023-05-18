The following is a summary of “Effect of Surgeon and Facility Volume on Outcomes of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery: Implications of Disparities in Access to Care at High-Volume Centers”, published in the FEBRUARY 2023 issue of Urology by Nguyen, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to evaluate the impact of surgeon and facility volume on the outcomes of two benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatments: transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) and laser treatment. They also aimed to investigate the demographic predictors of receiving treatment at high-volume facilities, thereby assessing disparities in access to care.

They analyzed data from the New York State Department of Health Statewide Planning and Research Cooperative System (SPARCS) from January 2005 to December 2018. The study included 18,041 (41.4%) patients who underwent TURP and 25,577 (58.6%) patients who underwent laser treatment in the outpatient setting. The researchers calculated average annual surgeon and facility volumes and grouped them by tertile. They used mixed-effect logistic regression models to examine the effect of volume on short-term outcomes, such as 30-day and 90-day readmissions, and Cox-proportional-hazard models to assess the association between volume and long-term stricture development and reoperation. Additionally, they used multinomial logistic regression to identify demographic predictors of receiving treatment at high-volume facilities.

High-volume facilities were more likely to offer laser procedures than low-volume facilities. Higher facility and surgeon volumes were associated with lower odds of 30-day and 90-day readmissions compared to low-volume facilities. There was no difference in reoperation and stricture development between surgeon volume groups. Medicaid insurance, Hispanic ethnicity, and Black race were inversely associated with receiving treatment at high-volume facilities.

High surgeon and facility volumes were associated with lower odds of readmission, and higher facility volume was associated with lower hazards of reoperation and developing strictures. However, there were racial and socioeconomic disparities in access to high-volume BPH surgery facilities, with Medicaid insurance and non-white race being associated with lower odds of receiving treatment at high-volume facilities.

Reference; https://www.goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(22)00946-3/fulltext