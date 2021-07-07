This study states that Traditional open surgical repair of thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysms (TAAAs) has historically resulted in 30-day mortality rates ranging from 6% to 20%, depending on the Crawford anatomic extent. Although short-term survival is important, long-term survival is essential for patients to benefit from these often elective and potentially morbid procedures. The aneurysm extent affects the long-term survival after open repair; however, effect on endovascular repair is unknown and could influence the decision process for repair. We evaluated the association between aneurysm extent and survival and identified patient and perioperative factors associated with mortality after endovascular repair.

A retrospective cohort of patients treated for TAAAs recorded in the Society for Vascular Surgery Vascular Quality Initiative thoracic and complex endovascular aneurysm repair registry were evaluated. Patients without extension into the visceral aorta were used for comparison and categorized as having extent 0a or 0b, depending on the distal landing zone in the thoracic aorta. Kaplan-Meier plots were used to estimate survival, and Cox proportional hazard regression models were created to identify the predictors of mortality.

