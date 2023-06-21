The following is a summary of “Association between autoantibodies and risk for venous thromboembolic events among patients with rheumatoid arthritis,” published in the June 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Westerlind, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to examine the relationship between venous thromboembolic (VTE) events and autoantibodies in patients newly diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The study assessed the occurrence, levels, and collective load of various autoantibodies targeting post-translational protein modifications, particularly citrullination (e.g., citrullinated fibrinogen) and rheumatoid factor (RF) by isotype.

A cohort of 2,814 patients with newly diagnosed RA was monitored for incident VTE events through register linkages to achieve it. Serum samples collected at the time of RA diagnosis were centrally analyzed to detect different autoantibodies, including second-generation cyclic citrullinated peptides (anti-CCP2), 20 fine-specificities of anti-citrullinated protein antibodies (ACPA), antibodies to other protein modifications (carbamylation and acetylation), and RF by isotype. The association between the serology status at baseline and the occurrence of future VTE events was examined using Cox regression analysis, with adjustments made for age, sex, and the calendar period of RA diagnosis. The analysis was conducted for the entire cohort and stratified based on anti-CCP2 and RF positivity.

The results revealed that during a median follow-up of 16 years, 213 first-ever VTE events occurred, corresponding to an incidence rate of 5.0 per 1,000 person-years. The presence of IgG anti-CCP2 (detected in 65% of the cohort) showed a dose-response association with VTE (hazard ratio [HR] = 1.33, 95% CI: 1.00, 1.78). The risk of VTE increased with the number of ACPA fine-specificities. Specifically, IgM RF, but not other RF isotypes, was associated with VTE (HR = 1.38, 95% CI: 1.04, 1.82). The associations remained significant even after adjusting for smoking, and the presence of HLA-DRB1 shared epitope alleles. However, no significant associations were found between VTE and carbamylated or acetylated antibody reactivities.

In conclusion, among patients newly diagnosed with RA, IgG anti-CCP2, a higher load of ACPA fine-specificities, and IgM RF were linked to an increased risk of future VTE. Notably, the association of antibodies specific to citrullinated fibrinogen did not substantially differ from other ACPA fine-specificities. Autoreactivity towards other post-translational modifications, such as carbamylation and acetylation, did not demonstrate an association with the risk of VTE.

Source: academic.oup.com/rheumatology/article/62/6/2106/6762856