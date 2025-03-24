SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Association of cannabis abuse/dependence on risks of erectile dysfunction and testosterone deficiency using a large claims database analysis.

Mar 24, 2025

Experts: Ryan Davis,Jacob Hershenhouse,Marissa Maas,Jeffrey Loh-Doyle,Kian Asanad

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Ryan Davis

    Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States.

    Jacob Hershenhouse

    Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States.

    Marissa Maas

    Department of Clinical Urology, Institute of Urology, USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States.

    Jeffrey Loh-Doyle

    Department of Clinical Urology, Institute of Urology, USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States.

    Kian Asanad

    Department of Clinical Urology, Institute of Urology, USC/Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center, Los Angeles, CA 90089, United States.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement