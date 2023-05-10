The following is a summary of “Nonablative Fractional Laser Treatment Is Associated With a Decreased Risk of Subsequent Facial Keratinocyte Carcinoma Development,” published in the February 2023 issue of Dermatologic Surgery by Benson et al.

Keratinocyte carcinoma (KC) is the prevalent form of nonmelanoma skin cancer. At present, the available prophylactic treatment modalities are restricted. The Food and Drug Administration has approved nonablative fractional lasers (NAFL) to manage actinic damage. Nevertheless, their potential in the prevention of KC remains uncertain. The objective of this research is to ascertain the potential correlation between non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) treatment and the reduction of subsequent development of facial keratosis pilaris (KC). A retrospective cohort study was conducted on patients with a prior history of facial keratoconus who received treatment at the Massachusetts General Hospital Dermatology Laser and Cosmetic Center from 2005 to 2021.

The study comprised 43 patients who received treatment for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and had a prior occurrence of facial keratosis pilaris. Additionally, 52 control subjects were included in the study who were matched with the patients. The incidence of subsequent facial keratoacanthoma (KC) development was 20.9% in patients treated with NAFL, whereas it was 40.4% in the control group (Relative Risk 0.52, P= .049). The onset of new facial keratinocyte (KC) was observed significantly earlier in control subjects as compared to patients treated with non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) disease (P = .033). After adjusting for age, gender, and skin type, it was observed that the control group was more likely to develop new facial keratosis pilaris than the patients treated with non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) therapy (hazard ratio 2.65, P= .0169). The treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFL) was observed to be linked with a reduction in the likelihood of developing facial keratoacanthoma (KC) in the future and could potentially offer a preventive advantage against KC.

Source: journals.lww.com/dermatologicsurgery/Abstract/2023/02000/Nonablative_Fractional_Laser_Treatment_Is.7.aspx