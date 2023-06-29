The following is a summary of “Maternal Diabetes in Youth-Onset Type 2 Diabetes Is Associated With Progressive Dysglycemia and Risk of Complications,” published in the May 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Shah, et al.

Prenatal exposures, such as inadequate nutrition, excessive nutrition, and parental diabetes, have been identified as risk factors for future cardiometabolic diseases. However, there was a lack of data on the effects of parental diabetes on disease progression and complications in individuals with youth-onset type 2 diabetes (T2D). For a study, researchers sought to examine the impact of parental diabetes history on glycemic outcomes, β-cell function, and complications in a cohort of individuals with youth-onset T2D in the United States.

A total of 699 participants aged 10 to 17 years with T2D were enrolled from 15 centers in the United States and followed for up to 12 years as part of the TODAY (Treatment Options for type 2 Diabetes in Adolescents and Youth) and TODAY2 follow-up studies. Information regarding maternal diabetes diagnosis was available for 621 participants (never diagnosed = 301; diagnosed before or during pregnancy = 218; diagnosed after pregnancy = 102), and paternal diabetes information was available for 519 participants (no diabetes = 352; paternal diabetes = 167).

The study found that maternal diabetes, but not paternal diabetes, was associated with a loss of glycemic control over time, defined as glycated hemoglobin A1c levels of 8% or higher for more than 6 months (P = .001). Maternal diabetes was also linked to an increased risk of glomerular hyperfiltration (P = .01) and reduced heart rate variability (P = .006) after 12 years of follow-up. These effects were largely independent of factors such as age, sex, race/ethnicity, and household income. The timing of maternal diabetes diagnosis, whether during or after pregnancy, had similar effects on the outcomes.

The study concluded that maternal diabetes, regardless of whether it was diagnosed during or after pregnancy, was associated with poorer glycemic control, glomerular hyperfiltration, and reduced heart rate variability in individuals with youth-onset T2D in the TODAY cohort. The findings suggested a potential role for in-utero programming in the development of diabetes-related outcomes.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/5/1120/6852960?redirectedFrom=fulltext