The following is a summary of “Phospholipid remodeling and its derivatives are associated with COVID-19 severity,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Wei, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the levels of circulating phospholipid metabolites and their relationship with the severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They also aimed to explore the potential role of phospholipids in the progression of the disease.

Plasma samples from 46 COVID-19 patients with varying levels of disease severity, healthy individuals, and subjects with metabolic disease were analyzed using nontargeted lipidomic analysis. The study focused on phosphatidylcholine (PC), lysophosphatidylcholine (LPC), phosphatidylethanolamine, and lysophosphatidylethanolamine (LPE) ratios as indicators of phospholipid metabolism and their association with COVID-19 severity.

The analysis revealed significant alterations in phospholipid metabolism in COVID-19 patients. A panel of phospholipid ratios, including PC, LPC, LPE, and LPE ratios, significantly correlated with COVID-19 severity. Specifically, 16 phospholipid ratios were distinguished between patients with severe, mild, and healthy controls, with 9 differing from those observed in subjects with metabolic disease. Lower ratios of circulating (PC16:1/22:6)/LPC 16:1 and (PE18:1/22:6)/LPE 18:1 were particularly indicative of severe COVID-19. The elevation of LPC 16:1 and LPE 18:1 levels contributed to the changes in these lipid ratios. In functional studies, LPC 16:1 and LPE 18:1 demonstrated their ability to cause membrane perturbation, increased intracellular calcium, cytokine release, and apoptosis in cellular models.

The study identified significant remodeling of the Lands cycle in patients with severe COVID-19, indicating the potential utility of selective phospholipids as markers for evaluating disease severity and understanding its pathogenesis. The findings highlighted the involvement of phospholipids in COVID-19 and suggested their potential as targets for therapeutic interventions.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(23)00142-2/fulltext