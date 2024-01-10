Association of Respiratory Symptoms in US Adults with Severe Depression: A National Cross-Sectional Study

The following is a summary of “Relationship between depression severity and respiratory symptoms in US adults: A national cross-sectional study,” published in the DECEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Sun, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to elucidate the relationship between the severity of depression and the manifestation of respiratory symptoms such as cough, wheezing, and exertional dyspnoea, as well as the association between depression and respiratory conditions like COPD and asthma.

Utilizing weighted logistic regression analysis coupled with curve-fitting techniques, we delved into the intricate relationship between the severity of depression and various respiratory symptoms. Furthermore, they assessed the link between depression and prevalent respiratory conditions, specifically focusing on COPD and asthma. Stratified analyses enabled a deeper exploration across specific demographic segments.

In the study, they weighted a total of 10,142 participants to ensure a representation mirroring the broader US populace. When juxtaposed against the non-depressed cohort, individuals grappling with severe depression exhibited a significantly heightened risk for cough (OR 3.324, 95% CI 1.567–7.050) and asthma (OR 2.842, 95% CI 1.521–5.311). Similarly, the risk for both asthma and COPD was notably amplified, registering at 2.4 times and 2.6 times, respectively (OR 2.410, 95% CI 1.371–4.236; OR 2.566, 95% CI 1.236–4.921). Subgroup analyses unveiled that gender served as a corrective factor when examining the association between depression scores and the prevalence of cough and asthma. Intriguingly, variables such as smoking habits and marital status interacted with depression scores to influence cough prevalence. Additionally, cardiovascular disease (CVD) played a pivotal role in modulating the relationship between depression severity and exertional dyspnoea.

The findings underscored a pronounced association between the severity of depression and the emergence of respiratory symptoms, alongside a heightened risk for asthma and COPD. Adjusting for gender nuances, they observed that depression remains an independent risk factor for these respiratory conditions. These revelations pave the way for innovative strategies in managing respiratory symptoms and diseases, emphasizing the need for holistic care approaches that consider both mental health and respiratory well-being.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00339-6/fulltext