To investigate the structural characteristics of the posterior sclera around the optic nerve head (ONH) in patients with normal tension glaucoma (NTG) and myopia with central visual field (VF) defect.

Cross-sectional study METHODS: Ninety-seven eyes of 97 NTG patients with myopia were included in this study. Swedish interactive thresholding algorithm (SITA) 24-2 and 10-2 were both performed to compare the central VF with peripheral VF. Optic disc torsion, tilt, and peripapillary atrophy (PPA) area were calculated in two-dimensional disc photographs. The most posterior point, i.e., the deepest point of the eye (DPE), was identified in three-dimensional en-face OCT results and related measurements were calculated using built-in software.

Forty-two eyes had worse SITA 10-2 MD than SITA 24-2 MD and they were assigned to the central dominant VF defect group. Central dominant VF defect group had larger disc torsion and ONH tilt angle, and shallower disc-DPE depth than the peripheral dominant VF defect group. According to logistic regression analysis, large ONH tilt angle and shallow disc-DPE depth were significant factors associated with central visual function impairment.

Subjects with worse central VF than peripheral showed greater peripapillary scleral deformation such as in torsion and tilt. Their posterior scleral deformation appeared to be closer to the ONH. Scleral deformation around the ONH may be associated with papillomacular bundle and central VF defects.

