Association of Subspecialty and Training with EHR Burden Among Gastroenterology Providers

The following is a summary of “Electronic Health Record Burden Among Gastroenterology Providers Associated With Subspecialty and Training,” published in the July 2023 issue of Gastroenterology and Nutrition by Bali, et al.

The widespread adoption of electronic health records (EHR) has raised concerns about increased workload and burnout among healthcare providers. However, the specific impact of EHR burden on gastroenterology (GI) providers still needs to be studied. For a study, researchers sought to examine the EHR use among outpatient GI providers and explore potential differences based on provider characteristics, including sex, subspecialty, and training status (physicians vs. nonphysician providers [NPPs]).

Data was collected from over 16,000 appointments involving 41 providers within the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology. EHR metrics such as time spent per appointment, clinical review, and work outside regular hours were analyzed. Subspecialties, including inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and hepatology, were compared to identify potential variations in EHR burden. Additionally, the EHR utilization of NPPs was compared to that of physicians.

The analysis revealed that IBD and hepatology specialists spent more time per appointment on EHR-related tasks, clinical review, and work outside regular hours than providers in other subspecialties. Furthermore, NPPs exhibited higher EHR time compared to physicians.

The findings suggested that IBD, hepatology specialists, and NPPs may experience a disproportionately high EHR burden in their daily workflow. The results underscored the need to investigate differences in provider workload further and develop strategies to mitigate burnout within the GI field.

Source: journals.lww.com/ajg/Abstract/2023/07000/Electronic_Health_Record_Burden_Among.29.aspx