Associations between metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and abdominal obesity: a national retrospective cohort study.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) present notable health challenges, however, abdominal obesity has received scant attention despite its potential role in exacerbating these conditions. Thus, we conducted a retrospective cohort study using the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys III (NHANES III) of the United States from 1988 to 1994 including 9161 participants, and mortality follow-up survey in 2019. Statistical analyze including univariable and multivariable Logistic and Cox regression models, and Mediation effect analyze were applied in study after adjustment for covariates. Our findings revealed that individuals with both abdominal obesity and MAFLD were more likely to be female, older and exhibit higher prevalence of advanced liver fibrosis (7.421% vs. 2.363%, p < 0.001), type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) (21.484% vs. 8.318%, p < 0.001) and CKD(30.306% vs. 16.068%, p < 0.001) compared to those with MAFLD alone. MAFLD (adjusted OR: 1.392, 95% CI 1.013-1.913, p = 0.041), abdominal obesity (adjusted OR 1.456, 95% CI 1.127-1.880, p = 0.004), abdominal obesity with MAFLD (adjusted OR 1.839, 95% CI 1.377-2.456, p < 0.001), advanced fibrosis(adjusted OR 1.756, 95% CI 1.178-2.619, p = 0.006) and T2DM (adjusted OR 2.365, 95% CI 1.758-3.183, p < 0.001) were independent risk factors of CKD. The abdominal obese MAFLD group had the highest all-cause mortality as well as mortality categorized by disease during the 30-year follow-up period. Indices for measuring abdominal obesity, such as waist circumference (WC), waist-hip ratio (WHR), and lipid accumulation product (LAP), elucidated a greater mediation effect of MAFLD on CKD compared to BMI on CKD (proportion mediation 65.23%,70.68%, 71.98%, respectively vs. 32.63%). In conclusion, the coexistence of abdominal obesity and MAFLD increases the prevalence and mortality of CKD, and abdominal obesity serves as a mediator in the association between MAFLD and CKD.© 2024. The Author(s).

