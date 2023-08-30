Associations Between PON1 Genotype and Activity, & Incidence of MACE and Malignancies in RA Patients on Tofacitinib Therapy

The following is a summary of “Relationship Between Paraoxonase-1 Genotype and Activity, and Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events and Malignancies in Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Receiving Tofacitinib” published in the July 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Charles-Schoeman et al.

They analyzed a retrospective study to explore the link between paraoxonase-1 (PON1) genotype/activity and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) and malignancies in tofacitinib RA studies.

They pooled data from 9 phase II/III studies and associated extensions (completed by Oct 2017). PON1 activities in plasma were measured with paraoxon, dihydrocoumarin, and phenylacetate substrates. PON1 Q192R genotype effect on baseline activity assessed through linear regression with fixed-effects meta-analysis. MACE and malignancy risk determined by time-varying enzyme activity using Cox regression.

The results showed the analysis of 1,969 RA patients; the RR genotype showed a significant positive association with baseline paraoxonase activity and a significant negative association with baseline lactonase and arylesterase activity (all P< 0.001). Increased paraoxonase activity over time was significantly linked to a lower risk of MACE (P< 0.001) and malignancies (excluding NMSC; P≤ 0.05), even after adjusting for identified risk factors and RA disease activity. A similar trend was seen for lactonase and arylesterase concerning MACE.

Investigators concluded that RA patients receiving tofacitinib show higher paraoxonase activity and reduce future MACE risk, excluding NMSC, requiring further investigation.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2023/07/10/jrheum.2023-0112