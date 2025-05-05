SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Associations of dyadic appraisal of cancer cachexia symptoms with psychological distress and quality of life in dyads of palliative care patients: a longitudinal mixed-methods study protocol.

May 05, 2025

Experts: Huilin Cheng,Carmen Wai Lim Leung,Jeffrey Sheung Ching Ng,Kam Hung Wong,Deepa Natarajan,Lut Ming Chan,Nancy Hiu Yim Ng,Tsz Wai Tsang,Wai Ming Leung,Raymond See Kit Lo

  • Huilin Cheng

    School of Nursing, The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong, China. eileen.cheng@polyu.edu.hk.

    Carmen Wai Lim Leung

    Department of Clinical Oncology, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    Jeffrey Sheung Ching Ng

    Department of Medicine, Haven of Hope Hospital, Hong Kong, China. ngscj@ha.org.hk.

    Kam Hung Wong

    Department of Clinical Oncology, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    Deepa Natarajan

    Department of Medicine and Geriatrics, Shatin Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    Lut Ming Chan

    Department of Medicine, Haven of Hope Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    Nancy Hiu Yim Ng

    Nursing Service Division, United Christian Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    Tsz Wai Tsang

    Department of Medicine and Geriatrics, Shatin Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    Wai Ming Leung

    Department of Clinical Oncology, Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    Raymond See Kit Lo

    Department of Medicine and Geriatrics, Shatin Hospital, Hong Kong, China.

    , Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong, China.

