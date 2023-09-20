Associations of Residual Disease in Axial Spondyloarthritis: Findings from a Clinical Practice Registry

The following is a summary of “Factors associated with residual disease in axial spondyloarthritis: results from a clinical practice registry,” published in the July 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Webers et al.

Researchers conducted an observational study on axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) patients to explore residual disease (RD), characterized by significant symptoms and disease burden despite a remission/low disease activity (LDA) state, and identify associated factors.

The study included patients with Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Score (ASDAS) <2.1 LDA. Residual disease indicators had fatigue (primary outcome), pain, physical functioning, health-related quality of life (HRQoL), and peripheral symptoms. Sex, demographics, and disease-related factors were explored concerning residual disease using logistic/linear regression.

The results showed 267 patients, with a mean age of 50.6 (SD 14.3) years and 100 (37.5%) females. Residual disease was frequent (fatigue >4/10: 114 [42.7%], pain >4/10: 34 [17.8%]), even in those in remission (ASDAS<1.3). Physical HRQoL was reduced by 27%, and 33% had moderate/poor HRQoL. Multivariable regression analysis revealed that reported fatigue was more severe and prevalent in females (fatigue severity [0-10]: B female =0.78, 95%CI 0.18-1.38; fatigue >4/10: OR female =3.29, 95%CI 1.74-6.20). Other indicators of residual disease (pain/peripheral symptoms/physical HRQoL) were also more severe and/or prevalent in females.

Investigators concluded that many axSpA patients in remission still have residual disease, especially women. Future studies should address residual disease in LDA state patients with axSpA, particularly females.

Source: jrheum.org/content/early/2023/07/10/jrheum.2023-0194