Asthma Care: Personalized Inhaler Education with Digital Smart Spacer and Electronic Monitoring

The following is a summary of “Electronic monitoring with a digital smart spacer to support personalized inhaler use education in patients with asthma: The randomized controlled OUTERSPACE trial,” published in the NOVEMBER 2023 issue of Pulmonology by Dierick, et al.

Poor adherence to inhaled medication is linked to unfavorable outcomes in asthma management. Smart spacers, which can monitor inhaler use and technique, offer a potential solution, but their feasibility and potential benefits in adult asthma patients have yet to be extensively explored. For a study, researchers sought to assess the feasibility of conducting a definitive randomized controlled trial (RCT) involving smart spacer-based inhaler education and to investigate potential clinical benefits in adults with asthma.

The study conducted a two-month randomized controlled feasibility trial called “OUTcomes following Tailored Education and Retraining: Studying Performance and AdherenCE” (OUTERSPACE). It compared personalized smart spacer-based inhaler education with usual care. Participants were recruited from four primary care centers in the Netherlands. The study evaluated feasibility metrics such as the speed of patient inclusion and patient acceptance. Additionally, it assessed medication adherence, inhaler technique, clinical effects (lung function, Asthma Control Questionnaire [ACQ] scores, Fractional Exhaled Nitric Oxide [FeNO] levels), and usability using the System Usability Scale (SUS).

The study randomized 42 patients, all of whom completed the trial. The feasibility of conducting a larger trial focusing on asthma patient education using smart spacers was demonstrated, with all patients included within four months and a participation rate of 86%. In the intervention group, the number of inhalation errors per day decreased by 26.2%, while in the usual care group, inhalation errors increased by 14.6% (P = 0.021). Adherence slightly decreased in the intervention group and improved in the control group (a difference of 12%, P= 0.028). No significant changes were observed in lung function, ACQ scores, or FeNO levels. Usability ratings were high, with SUS scores of 71 for patients and 89 for nurses.

The RCT demonstrated the feasibility of using smart spacers for patient education in asthma management and showed short-term reductions in inhaler errors. Longer and larger studies were needed to assess potential clinical effects.

Source: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00264-0/fulltext