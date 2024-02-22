Asthma Control and Risk Factors in Adults: 2019 BRFSS Call-Back Survey Findings

The following is a summary of “Asthma control and associated risk factors among adults with current asthma: Findings from 2019 behavioral risk factor surveillance system asthma call-back survey,” published in the JANUARY 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Freels, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the prevalence and determinants of uncontrolled asthma among adults in the United States.

A retrospective analysis was conducted using data from the 2019 Behavior Risk Factor Surveillance System Asthma Call-Back Survey, covering 27 states. Asthma control status was categorized as “well-controlled” or “uncontrolled” based on established guidelines. The study population included 7,937 adults with current asthma. Multivariable logistic regression models were utilized to identify predictors of uncontrolled asthma.

Among the participants, 62% (weighted n = 13,793,220) reported uncontrolled asthma, and 26% had recent emergency or urgent care visits or hospitalizations. Factors associated with uncontrolled asthma included cost barriers to asthma-related healthcare (OR = 2.94; 95%CI 1.96–4.40), complementary and alternative medicine use (OR = 1.84; 95%CI 1.45–2.32), current smoking (OR = 2.25; 95%CI 1.48–3.44), obesity (OR = 1.39; 95%CI 1.02–1.89), COPD (OR = 1.98; 95%CI 1.43–2.74), depression (OR = 1.47; 95%CI 1.16–1.88), fair/poor general health (OR = 1.54; 95%CI 1.14–2.07), household income <$15,000 (OR = 2.59; 95%CI 1.42–4.71), less than high school education (OR = 2.59; 95%CI 1.42–4.71), and Hispanic ethnicity (OR = 1.73; 95%CI 1.09–2.73).

The study revealed a high prevalence of uncontrolled asthma among adults in the U.S., with various modifiable and non-modifiable factors influencing asthma control. Efforts to address these factors through effective asthma management programs are crucial to improve asthma control and reduce healthcare utilization among adults with asthma.

Reference: resmedjournal.com/article/S0954-6111(23)00367-0/fulltext