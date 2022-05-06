THURSDAY, May 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The risk for developing obesity is higher among adults with versus without asthma, according to a study published online April 27 in Thorax.

Subhabrata Moitra, Ph.D., from University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, and colleagues used data from three waves of the European Community Respiratory Health Survey (1990 to 2014) to assess the link between asthma and obesity. The analysis included data for 7,576 adults.

The researchers found that the risk for developing obesity was higher among adults with asthma than adults without asthma (relative risk, 1.22 [95 percent confidence interval, 1.07 to 1.38). Risk was particularly high among those with nonatopic versus atopic disease (relative risk, 1.47 [1.17 to 1.86] versus 1.04 [0.86 to 1.27]), those with longer disease duration (relative risk, 1.32 [1.10 to 1.59] in >20 years versus 1.12 [0.87 to 1.43] in ≤20 years), and those on oral corticosteroids (relative risk, 1.99 [1.26 to 3.15] versus 1.15 [1.03 to 1.28]). This association was not mediated by physical activity.

“Understanding the crosstalk between asthma and obesity would help set a proper strategy for asthma management, particularly with an emphasis on reducing adverse effects of corticosteroids in asthma treatment,” the authors write.

Several authors disclosed financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

