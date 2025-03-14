Asthma Mortality Disparities Persist

Photo Credit: iStock.com/By-studio

Trends in asthma mortality have declined over the years, but regional and demographic disparities persist, according to a retrospective analysis published in Expert Review of Respiratory Medicine. The authors examined national trends in asthma mortality in the United States from 1999 to 2020 using data from the CDC Wide-ranging ONline Data for Epidemiologic Research (WONDER) database. A total of 82,686 asthma-related deaths were recorded, with female patients (62.8%) experiencing higher mortality rates than male patients (37.2%). The overall age-adjusted mortality rate (AAMR) declined from 1.72 in 1999 to 1.14 in 2020. Using joinpoint regression analysis, the researchers found a significant decline from 1999 to 2009, a plateau from 2009 to 2014, another decline from 2014 to 2018, and a notable increase from 2018 to 2020. Non-Hispanic Black individuals had the highest AAMR (2.73), and older adults (aged ≥65 years) exhibited the greatest mortality risk.