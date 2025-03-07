At-Home Light-Emitting Diode Devices Safe, Effective for Acne Treatment

THURSDAY, March 6, 2025 (HealthDay News) — At-home light-emitting diode (LED) devices are effective for treating acne, according to a research letter published online March 5 in JAMA Dermatology.

Sherry Ershadi and John S. Barbieri, M.D., from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis to synthesize the available data regarding the safety and efficacy of at-home LED devices in the treatment of mild-to-moderate acne.

Based on data from six studies (216 participants; age range, 12 to 50 years), the researchers found that compared with control, the LED devices resulted in greater percent change in inflammatory lesions (45.3 percent; I2 = 43.2 percent; five studies), noninflammatory lesions (47.7 percent; I2 = 83.22 percent; four studies), and the Investigator Global Assessment (45.7 percent; I2 = 54.85 percent; four studies). Red, blue, and combination wavelength devices were all effective. Benefit was typically seen after four to 12 weeks of use. There were no severe adverse reactions reported; however, a small number of patients did report mild dryness, erythema, or discomfort or pain during light therapy.

“At-home LED devices, particularly those that combine red and blue light, are efficacious for acne and can likely complement other over-the-counter and prescription treatments,” the authors write.

Barbieri disclosed ties to Honeydew Care, Dexcel Pharma, and Sanofi Pasteur.

